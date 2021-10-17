MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 74.6% in September

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.80% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 10,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

