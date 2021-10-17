Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report $43.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.33 billion and the lowest is $43.56 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $37.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $190.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.47 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $213.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $193.76 billion to $222.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

