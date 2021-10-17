Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mimecast in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

MIME opened at $65.35 on Friday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $26,137,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

