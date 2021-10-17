Mint Club (MINT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,749.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $38,749.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00043823 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.