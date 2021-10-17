Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0031 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.42 million and $6,375.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067946 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00091562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,893,106,432 coins and its circulating supply is 4,687,896,865 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

