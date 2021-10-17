Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS MMSMY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

