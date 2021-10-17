Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy stock remained flat at $$33.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

