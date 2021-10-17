Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Holdings Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125,217 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.60% of Momo worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Momo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Momo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 222,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

MOMO stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

