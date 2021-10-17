monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $304.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.44.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

MNDY traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.71. 166,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,020. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $425.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

