Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.47

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$135.47 and traded as high as C$138.32. Morguard shares last traded at C$137.61, with a volume of 2,984 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Morguard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$134.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.60.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 13.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.