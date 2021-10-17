Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $247.62

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $247.62 and last traded at $245.77, with a volume of 1753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

