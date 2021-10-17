NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 548,500 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 50.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NNVC stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

