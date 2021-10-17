National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 77,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

