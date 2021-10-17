Natixis Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Natixis lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ambarella by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $167.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $174.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

