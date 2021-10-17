Natixis Purchases Shares of 32,218 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $179.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,941,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.