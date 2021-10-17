Natixis Sells 101,733 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,733 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,455,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,461,000 after acquiring an additional 441,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after acquiring an additional 417,809 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

CME Group stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.