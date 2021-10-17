Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 935 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.26% of IDEX worth $42,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

