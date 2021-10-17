Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $36.57 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Snowflake worth $36,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.45.

Snowflake stock opened at $333.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.37. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,009,610 shares of company stock valued at $301,484,873. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.