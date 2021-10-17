Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $41.46 Million in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 701,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.53. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

