New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

