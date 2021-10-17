New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.86.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.