Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

