Newscrypto Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.61 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $121.23 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00067861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.59 or 0.99956566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.45 or 0.06202264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025411 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

