NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,907 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of NEP opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

