NFTify (N1) 24 Hour Volume Hits $84,458.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, NFTify has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $84,458.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.80 or 1.00316562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.71 or 0.06279303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025288 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.