Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,477 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 3.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $38,937,939. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $255.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day moving average is $243.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

