NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4,629.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,830 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.72% of NMI worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

