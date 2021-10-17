Northern Trust Corp Has $456.17 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,101,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,305 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $456,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

