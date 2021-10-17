Northern Trust Corp Has $486.28 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $486,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,830.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,636.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,882.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.