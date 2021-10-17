Northern Trust Corp Has $505.10 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $505,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $251.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $255.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.51 and a 200-day moving average of $242.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.