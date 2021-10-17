Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,369 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,347,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of EOG Resources worth $613,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $93.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

