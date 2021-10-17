Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,589 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $648,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,666,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

Shares of REGN opened at $553.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

