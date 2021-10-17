Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,194 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.46% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $467,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,417.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $985.05 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,504.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,393.56.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

