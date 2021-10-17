Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.37). Novan posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 91,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,720. Novan has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $141.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

