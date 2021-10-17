Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novozymes A/S in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

