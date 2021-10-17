Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Million

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post sales of $15.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.38 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $51.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.96 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $518,278 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,193. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.