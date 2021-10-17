Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Million

Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post sales of $15.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.38 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $51.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.96 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $518,278 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,193. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

