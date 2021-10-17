Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 491,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NID traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 107,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

