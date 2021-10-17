Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 26.5% in September

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 756,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 417.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 217,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 175,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000.

NYSE NMCO opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

