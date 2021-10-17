NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.50. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$6.10 and last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 151571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.