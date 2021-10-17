nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. 775,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,693. nVent Electric has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

