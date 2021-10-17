NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of NVR worth $52,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in NVR by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,966.53 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,868.01 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,034.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,959.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

