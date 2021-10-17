OceanEx Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $168,376.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.80 or 1.00316562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.71 or 0.06279303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025288 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

