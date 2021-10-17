Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.44. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $693,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

