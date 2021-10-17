OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.18% of OGE Energy worth $146,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

