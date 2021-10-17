OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.6% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of BAPR opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

