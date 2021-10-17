OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 15,155 Shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,609,000.

Get FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG).

Receive News & Ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.