OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 161,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,201.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 109,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 342.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,341,000.

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.