OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

NYSEARCA:UMAY opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

