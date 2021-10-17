OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.04. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $153.22 and a 1 year high of $236.94.

