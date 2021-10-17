OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLQL opened at $43.59 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

